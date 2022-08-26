BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were wounded by gunfire Thursday night in northeast Bakersfield.

Emergency crews and police were called to the area of Jefferson Street at Jefferson Park where one person was found with non-life threatening injuries, a police officer told 17 News at the scene.

Two more people were found a few blocks away at Inyo and Jefferson streets with moderate to major injuries, the officer said.

It was not immediately clear if the victims at the two scenes were involved in the same shooting.

No other information was made available by police Thursday. 17 News made multiple attempts to reach Bakersfield police for more information about possible suspects, conditions of the wounded or if any arrests were made, but received no response.