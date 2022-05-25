BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been ordered to stand trial for their role in a 2020 clash between Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters of Donald Trump in which they’re accused of conspiracy and a civil rights violation, among other offenses.

A judge on Wednesday found there was enough evidence to support charges brought against Kristi Lyn Stewart, Timothy Ray Stevens and Kevin Ryan Connell, according to court records. They’re due back in court June 6, when a trial date will be set.

The incident leading to their arrests happened Nov. 1, 2020, on Panama Lane near Highway 99. Black Lives Matter activist Erika Harris told authorities Trump supporters blocked her into a parking lot before telling her to get out of her vehicle.

In a video posted to Twitter, racist slurs can be heard. A woman later identified as Stewart tries to grab her phone.

The defendants were arrested the following month.

A fourth defendant, Dustin Marion, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge earlier this month.