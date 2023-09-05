BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after a vehicle pursuit occurred near Di Giorgio Road on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on one of the men near Ralph Avenue and Buena Vista Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 18 around 8:32 p.m. The man allegedly fled in a black 2012 Cadillac and led deputies on a chase.

The man was not apprehended.

Deputies saw the man driving the black 2012 Cadillac near Main Street and Buena Vista Boulevard on Aug. 30 around 3:48 p.m., but he allegedly fled in a reckless manner.

The man abandoned the vehicle on Di Giorgio Road, according to KCSO. Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest and established a perimeter and searched the area.

A vehicle occupied by two other men entered the perimeter and refused to stop, according to KCSO.

The vehicle continued until it became stuck along the railroad. The men ran from deputies but were later apprehended without incident, according to KCSO.

One of the men had a felony warrant for his arrest and was allegedly found with ammunition and tools used for burglary.

Deputies found the first man in a nearby apartment complex and he was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The three men were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.