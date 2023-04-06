BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested three 18-year-olds, who are from Los Angeles, on suspicion of evading and burglary-related charges Thursday.

Officers responded to a call for a burglary in progress at Cigarette World on Auburn Street at about 1:04 a.m., according to BPD. Upon officer arrival, the suspects allegedly fled with stolen merchandise.

About 20 minutes after the incident on Auburn Street an officer interrupted an alleged burglary in progress at the Tobacco and Discount Store on Hughes Lane, according to BPD.

Several suspects allegedly fled in two vehicles and led officers on a pursuit on southbound Highway 99.

The suspects in one vehicle were ultimately arrested, according to the police department. The second suspect vehicle was allegedly abandoned near Houghton Road.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the police department at 661-327-7111.