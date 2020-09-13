3 injured in shooting during large gathering at Aera Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were injured in a shooting at Aera Park early Sunday morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:30 a.m., it received reports of shots fired at the park, located at 100 Jewetta Ave. The department said upon arrival, officers found a large gathering of more than 200 people.

BPD said two people at the gathering suffered minor injuries in the shooting while one person had moderate injuries. The ages of the victims have not been disclosed.

The department said the victim with moderate injuries was taken to a local hospital for treatment. It has not been confirmed whether the other two victims were also taken to a hospital.

BPD said officers found three different types of shell casings at the scene. No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

The department said it is unknown what led up to the shooting. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.