WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop turned into the arrests of three gang members by deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation.

On Saturday, deputies said they stopped a vehicle around 10:42 p.m. for traffic enforcement purposes near the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street.

During the stop, deputies said the driver, who was identified as Ramon Cadena, 25, of Wasco, was on parole and did not have a valid driver’s license.

Deputies searched Cadena’s vehicle and said they found live ammunition.

Deputies said the passengers in the vehicle were identified as Alfonso Trujillo, 28 from Shafter, and Joel Arrazate, 23, from Wasco. Deputies said Trujillo was on Post Release Community Supervision and Arrazate was on parole.

All three occupants were then arrested.

Deputies said a parole search of Cadena’s house in the 800 block of E Street was conducted during which they said they found a .22 caliber handgun, a .45 caliber handgun, miscellaneous live ammunition, about 950 grams of marijuana, about 8 grams of methamphetamine, evidence indicating narcotics sales, $2,647.00 in cash and a ballistic vest.

Cadena was then arrested for several charges including possession of body armor by a felon, maintaining a residence for the purpose of narcotics sales, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a loaded firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and participation in a criminal street gang.

Trujillo and Arrazate were arrested for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, participation in a criminal street gang and conspiracy to commit a crime.

All suspects were booked into the Kern County Jail.



Anyone with information regarding either of these investigations (2022-00050281) is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.