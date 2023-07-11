BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a teen boy in Lamont.

Alejandro Garcia Felipe, Oscar Zuniga, 20, and Nathan Alberto Lopez, 19, are facing various charges in the May 16 shooting, according to sheriff’s officials and Superior Court records.

Felipe, who was not listed in custody, is charged with murder, conspiracy, attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle, according to court records. Zuniga is charged with attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle and Lopez is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Zuniga and Lopez were arrested Friday and were formally arraigned Tuesday, where they entered not-guilty pleas, records show. They’re due back in court July 24.

A fourth suspect, a juvenile, was arrested last month.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Camino La Jolla and killed a teen identified by family as Leonel Gonzalez, 17.