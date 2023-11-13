BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested on suspicion of pointing a laser at an aircraft in separate incidents, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff officials say Air1 was on a routine patrol and flying over the area of Agnew Meadows Drive when a person struck the helicopter with a laser five times.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded and arrested a person on suspicion of pointing a laser at an aircraft.

On Nov. 7, Air1 was advised by Meadows Field that two civilian aircrafts were struck by a laser near Highway 58 and Sterling Road. Air1 responded and was struck by a laser three times, according to KCSO.

Deputies responded and arrested a person at a residence in the 6100 block of Kimber Avenue.

Air1 was on a routine check on Nov. 11 around 7:50 p.m. when it was struck three times in the area near the 1500 block of 13th Street, according to the sheriff’s office. The police department responded and found one person in possession of a laser.

The person was arrested on suspicion of pointing a laser at an aircraft, KCSO said.