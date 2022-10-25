BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of robbing tobacco shops in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Cigarette World located at 2316 Brundage Lane on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Reports indicated two men, both armed with firearms, entered the store and demanded cash and cigarette products, BPD said.

The two men fled in a white Kia, which was occupied by a third person.

Later, around 5:18 p.m., a second armed robbery occurred at Crystal’s Water and Tobacco, located at 2401 White Lane. Two men entered the store, claimed to have firearms, and demanded cash. They fled in a white Kia occupied by a third individual, according to a news release.

After BPD reviewed store video surveillance footage, officials identified one of the suspects from a previous firearm arrest.

At about 8:41 p.m., officers located the occupied white Kia in a residential neighborhood on Avondale Drive just north of Niles Street. They located two additional men nearby.

A search of the vehicle revealed a stolen loaded firearm and loss from both robberies.

Officers arrested Angel Najera, 21, Isaac Rodriguez, 23, and a 17-year-old on suspicion of two counts of robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy and several gang-related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.