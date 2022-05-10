BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men have been arrested in connection with last week’s shooting on Highway 58 that killed a 24-year-old man.

Taeviyon Jamil Wandick, 22, Denell Martray King, 23, and Christopher Thompson, 19, were arrested on suspicion of murder, among other offenses, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Wandick and King were arrested Saturday evening, Wandick in the 2000 block of Larcus Avenue and King in the 1400 block of Kentucky Street, officers said.

Thompson was arrested late Monday in the 4300 block of Parkwood Court, according to the CHP.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. May 5. Officers called to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 58 east of Union Avenue found the driver and sole occupant dead with a gunshot wound, CHP officials said.

His name had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600. To remain anonymous, call 661-396-3666.