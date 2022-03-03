BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in south Bakersfield.

Omar Paredez and Demetris Acevedo, both 21, and Gyani Lopez, 22, were arrested shortly after the robbery at the 7-Eleven store at 1701 Pacheco Road, police said. Two loaded guns and items stolen during the robbery were found in their vehicle, according to police.

Other evidence was recovered linking the three to another armed robbery that happened Tuesday in the 800 block of 34th Street, police said.