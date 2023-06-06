BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested for their alleged roles in the theft of nearly $15,000 worth of merchandise from a Sunglass Hut at the Valley Plaza Mall, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the theft happened on May 31.

Police said officers on the department’s Organized Retail Theft Detail served a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of West Columbus Street on June 2 and arrested a 19-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy in connection to the theft.

According to a statement, investigators found the stolen merchandise and a loaded unregistered firearm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The three were arrested on various charges including grand theft, organized retail theft, burglary and gang participation.