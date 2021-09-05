3 arrested in connection to Central Bakersfield shooting: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made three arrests in connection to a shooting Saturday night in Central Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police say officers were called to the area of California Avenue and H Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor wounds.

According to police, the victims provided a description of a suspect vehicle. A short time later, a sheriff’s office helicopter spotted a vehicle matching the description and officers stopped a white sedan at Union and Califorina avenues.

The department says officers found a gun and shell casings matching the ones found at the shooting scene at California Avenue and H Street. Three men were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy, a spokesperson told 17 News.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.