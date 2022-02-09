3 arrested, 2 juveniles recovered in Bakersfield human trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of human trafficking and two juvenile victims safely recovered Wednesday in an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies including the FBI.

Jashonte Howard, 30, Katiesha Courter, 28, and Allan Harper, 25, were taken into custody as part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. At least one suspect was arrested in the 200 block of Hughes Avenue in Oildale, police said.

Seven adults were also identified as victims.

“We are committed to identifying and holding accountable those that engage in the victimization of our most vulnerable populations,” Police Chief Greg Terry said in the release.

The release says the arrests were the result of a partnership between the BPD, FBI, Kern County District Attorney’s office and Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who is the victim of human trafficking is asked to call 911, the Alliance Against Family Violence at 661-327-1091 or the Kern County Abuse Hotline at 661-631-6011.