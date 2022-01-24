3 arrested for Rosamond Post Office burglary

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Three Rosamond residents were arrested for breaking into the Rosamond Post Office and stealing mail Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Rosamond Post Office at 1950 Rosamond Blvd. for an alarm, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they said they located three suspects who had 22 parcels of mail in their possession.

Deputies said the three suspects had forced their way into the post office and had stolen the parcels.

The sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Evans, 30, Martin Huicochea, 22, and Wanda Huicochea, 44, all residents of Rosamond on multiple burglary charges.

Evans and Martin were booked into the Mojave jail and Wanda was booked into the Central Receiving Facility.

Mail thieves have also been hitting parts of Bakersfield forcing residents to pick up their mail at the post office.

Stealing mail is a federal crime and has seen a 600 percent increase since 2017.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.