BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested three people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mercy Hospital in Downtown Bakersfield, officials said.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia after a short pursuit Thursday morning.

The department said officers were called to Mercy Hospital on Truxtun Avenue in downtown Bakersfield just before 9 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. According to police, the vehicle fled when officers arrived at the hospital. The pursuit ended a short time later, officials said.

In a statement, the department said officers confirmed an attempted catalytic converter theft at the hospital and found a loaded handgun and a reciprocating saw inside the vehicle.

Saenz, Vela and Mungia were all arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools and multiple firearms charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.