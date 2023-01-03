BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shafter police arrested three people allegedly in possession of firearms and drugs following a traffic stop on Monday, officials said.

On the morning of Jan. 2, at 10:10 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration tags. Upon a search of the vehicle, officers said they uncovered a sawed-off shotgun, shotgun ammunition, an illegal high-capacity magazine, 9mm ammunition, narcotics that were intended for sale, approximately four pounds of processed cannabis, possession of the stolen property and evidence of identity theft, according to the Shafter Police Department.

The search resulted in the arrests of three suspects — two of whom were from Bakersfield and the third from Shafter.

Indica Alonzo, 35, of Bakersfield was arrested for various charges including felon in possession of an illegally modified shotgun and ammunition, narcotics transportation and sales, and possession of stolen property.

Bernardo Luevano, 34, of Bakersfield was arrested for various charges including narcotics transportation for sales, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of an illegally concealed firearm.

Moses Coronado, 26, of Shafter was arrested for various charges including felon in possession of an illegally modified shotgun and ammunition, narcotics transportation and sales, and gang member in possession of a concealed firearm.