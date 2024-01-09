BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested Monday after they allegedly vandalized and attempted to steal copper wire from an irrigation pump in an orchard south of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said deputies from the Rural Crime Investigation Unit were alerted of a possible copper wire theft near the 10000 block of Taft Highway on Jan. 8 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, which had left the area and was a short distance away.

During the traffic stop, deputies detained 51-year-old Travis Swanson of Bakersfield, 56-year-old Carl Stark and 46-year-old Nicole Morris Bertrand, both of Tupman. Investigators said they learned the copper wire was cut from an irrigation pump and vandalized. However, the wire was not taken.

The estimated cost to repair and replace the copper wire is $5,000, KCSO said.

Detectives say they located evidence at the scene showing Swanson, Stark and Bertrand were allegedly involved in the attempted theft and vandalism of the copper wire and irrigation pump. All three were arrested and booked into Lerdo Jail for attempted grand theft of copper wire, vandalism over $400 and conspiracy. Stark and Bertrand also had active warrants for their arrest, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KCSO Rural Crime Investigations Unit at 661-392-6093 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.