BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police pursuit that began in Delano made its way to Highway 99 and eventually ended in Bakersfield around 3 p.m. Monday.

The chase involved the Delano Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was eventually stopped beneath the Chester Avenue overpass south of Truxtun Avenue.

Delano police said they arrested three people that were in the vehicle. All three suspects face charges of brandishing a weapon and other weapons charges, felony evasion, and assault on a police officer.

There were no injuries.