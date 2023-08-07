BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property after they were allegedly found with a pallet of vodka and seven stolen vehicles, according to police.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department conducted a search of a truck yard in the 4500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 7 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Police obtained a search warrant and numerous items of clothing, a firearm, a pallet of vodka and seven stolen vehicles were allegedly found, according to BPD.

Police say the three people were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicles, conspiracy, operating a chop shop and possession of stolen property.