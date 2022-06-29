BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested after a robbery at a southwest Bakersfield Rite Aid where a hammer was used to smash a display case and threaten staff, police said.

Serina Aguirre, 20, Itisonie Robinson, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. Some of the stolen merchandise was recovered.

Police were called to the Rite Aid at 1107 Calloway Drive at about 10:57 a.m. to a report of a robbery in which three people stole perfume and cologne, according to the release. The thieves drove away in a vehicle police found about 30 minutes later in front of Actis Junior High School.

The school was placed on lockdown as police took the suspects into custody.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 661-327-7111.