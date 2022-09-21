DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, officers with the Delano Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with stolen vehicles and a chop shop, according to a social media post.

On Sept. 15, officers with DPD received reports of a stolen vehicle, which they tracked to a home on the 100 block of West 15th Place. Upon arrival, officers said they realized the primary owner of the home had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

Officers made contact with the owner, they said they found the stolen vehicle in question in the backyard of the home surrounded by tools and in the process of being stripped for parts. Officers said they also found another vehicle that had already been stripped with its VIN number removed.

Officers said they found three suspects, Jose Hinojosa, Jorge Narvaez and Guadalupe Rico, at the home and arrested them for warrants and several felony and misdemeanor charges.

If you have any information related to stolen vehicles or chop shops contact the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377 or TipLine at 661-721-3369