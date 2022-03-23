Delano Police officers arrested three men after a high speed chase through several counties, including Kern, on Monday.

At about 1:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of people in a car raising a gun near High Street and Cecil Avenue. Officers responded to the area and initiated a traffic stop after locating the vehicle. Officials said the driver of the vehicle, Rafael Valdez, 21, did not stop for officers and sped away.

Officials said as the suspect was speeding away, one of the people in the car threw a sawed-off shotgun out of the car. They then traveled westbound on Cecil Avenue toward Highway 43 with speeds exceeding 90 mph, according to officials.

Valdez then continued on Highway 43 into Kings County and the City of Corcoran, according to officials. Here, an officer said they tried to place spike strips down to stop the vehicle but the spike strips were unsuccessful as the driver swerved toward the officer, almost hitting him.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the California Highway Patrol said they tried to place spike strips down, but Valdez was able to avoid them again.

Delano Police requested the California Highway Patrol assume control of the pursuit and a helicopter was requested from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to monitor the pursuit for assisting officers. A short time later, officials said spike strips were deployed a third time and were successful.

According to officials, California Highway Patrol officers witnessed the occupants throw a handgun from the vehicle near 7th Standard Rd.

The chase finally ended in Bakersfield where officials said the suspects stopped the car near Chester Avenue at the Truxtun Avenue underpass.

In all, the chase went on for over 100 miles, according to officials.

Officials said, “Three suspects were arrested and charged with weapons violations, criminal street gang charges, vehicle code violations related to the pursuit, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, and other felony charges.”

Along with Valdez, officers also arrested Josziah Ausbie, 19, and Israel Ceja Jr, 20.

DPD also recovered both of the weapons thrown from Valdez’s car.