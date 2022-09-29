BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested after allegedly being found with heroin and methamphetamine in Ridgecrest Thursday, according to Ridgecrest Police Department.

The police department said Officer Cushman was dispatched Thursday morning at about 2:30 for a report of three individuals possibly breaking into vehicles at West Inyokern Road. Cushman found the three suspects several blocks away at North Norma Street.

At the scene, Cushman found Cameron Rainwater, 29, of Ridgecrest, Katrina Tamez, 19, of Ridgecrest and Jose Horta, 20, of Trona near a vehicle that belonged to Rainwater, according to the police department.

Cushman was able to see a glass smoking pipe in the center console and conducted a search, according to RPD. During the search, Cushman found more than 70 grams of methamphetamine, 6 tabs of suspected LSD, individually packaged baggies of heroin and mail items that did not belong to any of them.

The three were taken to the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield and booked on suspicion of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a narcotic for sales, warrant arrest and identity theft, according to RPD.