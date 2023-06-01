BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested three people Tuesday after one of them was seen walking with a firearm in southeast Bakersfield.

According to BPD, officers attempted to stop the group walking near the intersection of Third Street and Union Avenue around 6 p.m., after officials spotted one of them holding what appeared to be a firearm.

Once officers approached the group, they found the firearm had been discarded just before officials approached them, according to officials.

Two of the three people were detained without incident. The third, a 17-year-old, fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, the teen discarded a loaded unregistered handgun and a ski mask, BPD said.

The teen was arrested a short time later.

Throughout their investigation, officials learned the firearm spotted on Third Street turned out to be a realistic looking airsoft gun, which had all the safety markings removed, the department said in a statement.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of weapons offenses, resisting arrest and other offenses and was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Police identified and arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of weapons violation offenses, conspiracy, an unrelated arrest warrant and other offenses, officials said. He was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail.