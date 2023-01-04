BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are in custody after allegedly pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

Bakersfield police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress just after midnight in the 4200 block of Coffee Road, just south of Hageman Road. The was walking as a tan-colored Yukon SUV approached him. Three people got out of the Yukon, one pepper-sprayed the man and stole his backpack before fleeing, police said.

Around 1 a.m., BPD received a tip about a suspicious tan-colored Yukon circulating the Brimhall and Coffee Road area, trying to break into parked vehicles, the release said.

Officials located the SUV in the 3700 block of Rosedale Highway and the three occupants were found to have the stolen items from the previous robbery, as well as additional evidence linking them to the offense, according to officials.

Manuel Sanchez, 41, Angel Martinez 29, and Amber Lindley, 23, all of Bakersfield, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three are being held on $37,500 bail and are scheduled to appear in court Friday, according to the In-Custody Inmate Booking Information page.

The stolen property was returned to the man.