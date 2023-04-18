BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men are in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing and brandished pepper spray at WSS shoes and clothing store employees.

According to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department, Officers responded to a call of a robbery at WSS clothing store at 1619 Panama Lane. Three suspects allegedly picked out several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise and fled the business.

When a store employee attempted to stop the burglars, one of the suspects allegedly brandished pepper spray. Officials said the suspects then fled in a grey Honda Accord.

BPD officers located the Accord in an alley of an apart complex in the 5400 block of Ming Avenue. Officer said they found and recovered over $4,000 worth of stolen property from inside the Accord and in a nearby apartment.

Officers arrested two 28-year-old men and another 23-year-old-man. All three were arrested for active unrelated warrants for their arrest.

The stolen merchandise was turned over to the clothing store.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.