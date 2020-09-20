3 arrested, 27 cited in weekend street racing enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested and 27 were cited as part of the Bakersfield Police Department’s street racing enforcement operation this weekend.

The department conducted the operation in partnership with the California Highway Patrol between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday. The operation resulted in three arrests, including one for driving under the influence.

In addition, the department issued 27 citations and impounded 12 vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding street racing or reckless driving is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.