3 arrested, 23 cited in weekend DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested and 23 were cited as part of another DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint this weekend.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the checkpoint took place between 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. on Sunday in the 4600 block of Stockdale Highway. A total of 559 vehicles were screened by officers during the checkpoint.

The department said five drivers were detained for further evaluation to determine their sobriety influence level, of which two were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. One driver was also arrested for concealing an illegal handgun that had an obliterated serial number.

Twelve drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and 11 were cited for driving with a suspended license, according to BPD.

The department said 24 vehicles were seized as a result of the checkpoint. Eighteen of them were impounded and six were released back to their drivers.