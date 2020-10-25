3 arrested, 15 cited in weekend street racing enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested and 15 were cited as part of a street racing enforcement operation this weekend.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the operation was held between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. As a result of the operation, one person was arrested for DUI, another for making criminal threats and a third for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

In addition, 15 motorists were cited and five vehicles were impounded as part of the operation.

Anyone with information regarding street racing or reckless driving is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.