3 arrested, 12 cited in weekend street racing enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested and 12 were cited as part of a street racing enforcement operation this weekend.

The California Highway Patrol conducted the operation in the Bakersfield area between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday, resulting in three arrests for driving under the influence, 12 citations and three impounded vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding street racing or reckless driving is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield CHP Office at 661-396-6600.