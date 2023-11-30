BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Susan Clevenger, serving life without parole for her role in the death of a Bakersfield property manager more than 20 years ago, is scheduled for a second resentencing hearing in February.

That date was set Thursday morning during a brief hearing in which her attorney, Roger Lampkin, said an investigator he’d been relying on had recently died, and he needed time to gather more information.

Prosecutor Gina Pearl had no objection, and Judge Michael G. Bush set resentencing for Feb. 2.

Clevenger, 49, appeared via Zoom.

Clevenger was previously resentenced in 2021 following changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Her murder conviction in the death of Bradley St. Clair was reduced to kidnapping, the underlying felony, and she was resentenced to eight years on that charge.

But her convictions on charges of kidnapping for ransom resulting in death and conspiracy to commit kidnapping for ransom still left her serving life without parole.

Last year, however, an appellate court ordered Clevenger returned to Kern County for a second resentencing hearing after determining a Superior Court judge didn’t realize he had the discretion to resentence Clevenger on all charges, not just the murder charge.

Additionally, Clevenger is seeking clemency from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The District Attorney’s Office opposes her release.

Clevenger and her former boyfriend, Keith Shell, 56, are both serving life without parole for St. Clair’s death on Aug. 17, 2000. Clevenger, who worked as St. Clair’s secretary, plotted with Shell to kidnap St. Clair — third-generation co-owner of St. Clair Investments — at his office and hold him for ransom.

Clevenger let Shell inside the office after making sure St. Clair was alone and they wouldn’t be interrupted.

An alarm went off during the kidnapping and, following a struggle, St. Clair was bound and gagged with duct tape. He was strangled with his necktie. Shell’s fingerprints and palm prints were found on the duct tape.