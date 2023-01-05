BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Thursday ordered a second competency exam for a man charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Oildale.

Jarrit Perrett, 39, will be examined by a clinical psychologist who will render an opinion on whether Perrett understands the criminal proceedings against him and can assist his attorney in the preparation of a defense. The doctor’s report will be discussed Jan. 26.

If Perrett is found incompetent, he will be sent to a state hospital until he is restored to competency. The first psychologist found Perrett incompetent, but prosecutor Hunter Starr noted the doctor expressed concerns Perrett may be malingering.

Perrett is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of manufacturing or distributing an assault weapon in the shooting early April 3 of Derol Louis Del Rio, 62. Del Rio died at the scene of the shooting on Minner Avenue, south of Norris Road and west of North Chester Avenue.

Perrett had three guns on him when arrested, according to a sheriff’s report. He had previously lived at the home currently occupied by Del Rio and had been evicted a year earlier for continually harassing a neighbor, according to the report. Perrett and Del Rio never lived together.