BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department said they made 27 arrests and impounded 16 vehicles during multiple “takeover sideshows” on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning

A “takeover sideshow” is when hundreds of people coordinate to “take over” a certain intersection, block traffic and “engage in dangerous vehicle stunts,” according to BPD. In previous incidents, it has been reported that those involved have terrorized people trapped by the traffic road closures including shootings, robberies and assaults.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, BPD officers responded to reports of a “takeover sideshow” at the intersection of Oswell Street and Virginia Street. They arrested 11 people and impounded seven vehicles during this first incident.

The “takeover” group then moved to the intersection of Panama Lane and Monitor Street, according to BPD. At this second location, a man involved in the “takeover” identified as Matthew Cuevas, 18, of Bakersfield, allegedly hit two BPD patrol cars with his vehicle causing minor damage and allegedly tried to hit an officer. Cuevas and two passengers were arrested. BPD officers said they found three loaded guns in the car.

Four other people were also arrested and two vehicles were impounded at the Panama Lane and Monitor Street location.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, the “takeover” group moved to the intersection of Panorama Drive and Morning Drive, according to BPD. At this third location, seven adults and two juveniles were arrested as well as six vehicles impounded. BPD said two of the seven adults arrested are from Long Beach, Calif.

The investigation is ongoing. No injuries to BPD officers were reported. There was no word on any other injuries.

Anyone with information on the event or its coordinators is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.