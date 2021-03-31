26 pounds of suspected meth found during traffic stop

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies said they found 26 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday in the area of Highway 99 and Woollomes Avenue.

The driver, Mark Garcia, 21, gave deputies permission to search the vehicle, according to a sheriff’s news release. The suspected meth was found in the trunk. Deputies also found a digital scale, packaging material and cash.

Garcia was arrested on drug-related charges, deputies said. He was initially stopped for speeding.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.