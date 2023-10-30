BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities destroyed about 2,500 marijuana plants that were grown illegally near Wasco, according to a court filing.

The plants were eradicated earlier this month after being discovered during a surveillance patrol, according to a warrant filed by California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The rural property contained nine greenhouse structures surrounded by metal sheeting, a mobile home and travel trailer, the warrant says. The property was previously raided in May, when officials found about 1,200 marijuana plants and 630 pounds of processed cannabis.