BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement arrested 23 people on suspicion of retail theft in a “Blitz” Operation at the East Hills Plaza on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials say the one-day operation was for loss prevention from Walmart and Target.

In addition to the 23 people arrested, 206 items with a value of $4,080.65 were recovered.

The 23 people were booked into county jail on suspicion of organized retail crime, shoplifting, grand theft, petty theft, drug possession and criminal conspiracy, according to CHP.

The highway patrol asks any person with information related to retail theft crime to contact:

CHP-ORCTF-Central@chp.ca.gov