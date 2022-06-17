BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for selling fentanyl, federal prosecutors said.

Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas was sentenced to federal prison after a conviction of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert’s office said.

A jury found Cardenas guilty of selling conterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to an undercover officer in January 2021.

Prosecutors argued Cardenas and two others sold 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills for $2,900 in a Bakersfield fast food restaurant parking lot on Jan. 19, 2021. During the transaction one person with Cardenas in a vehicle pointed a gun at the undercover officer before fleeing to an apartment complex where the three were later found and arrested. A loaded firearm and more than 50 counterfeit oxycodone pills were found at the scene, officials said.

According to a release, Cardenas’ co-defendant in the case, Keisan Rockmore, 27, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle during the illegal fentanyl sale. Rockmore was sentenced to 21 months in prison in April.