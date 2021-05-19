22-year-old kicks officer in the face during DUI arrest, facing several other charges

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — May 13, around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to an accident site at the intersection of California Avenue and Sunland Street in Ridgecrest, CA for reports of a collision. While in route, dispatchers received a call that one of the involved parties, 22-year-old Devin McLaughlin fled the scene.

The victim provided a detailed description of McLaughlin, including injuries he suffered in the accident. According to a press release, McLaughlin later called police to report his car had been stolen and possibly involved in a crash. Following up on McLaughlin’s claims, officers met him at a mobile home. McLaughlin matched the description of the hit and run driver, and was arrested.

Inside the patrol car, McLaughlin began acting erratically and head-butting the divider cage. To prevent further harm, officers removed him from the car. Outside, McLaughlin kicked an officer in the face.

McLaughlin was transported to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital where he was cleared for his injuries. He was arrested and booked at the Central Receiving Facility (CRF) in Bakersfield for four charges:

DUI Causing Great Bodily Injury

Hit and Run Causing Injury

Resist Officer w/ Violence

Resist/Obstruct Officer in Performance of Duties



