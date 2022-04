BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico.

Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office.

Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to death on Sept. 1, 2017 in Tulare County.

Gama will be brought back to Tulare County on a no-bail homicide warrant