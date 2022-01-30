20-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing into crowd, high-speed pursuit, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting into a crowd and leading officers on a high-speed chase before his capture early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Pepper Tree Lane near Appleblossom Drive at around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The shooting left a person wounded with non-life threatening injuries, the department said in a statement.

Investigators say a man, identified as Pierre Morrison, 20, and his partner were involved in an argument and Morrison left the area. According to police, bystanders checked on the female, but Morrison returned firing several shots towards the group from a vehicle and drove off. A person, only described as a male, was hit in his lower extremities and was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Officers later found Morrison and tried to pull him over in south Bakersfield, the department said. Morrison then allegedly led police on a high-speed chase before he was stopped in the area of Planz Road and Kennedy Way early Sunday morning.

Morrison was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, numerous firearms charges and is due in court on Feb. 1, according to an inmate database.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.