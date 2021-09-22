20-year-old arrested in connection to Brundage Lane shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder, accused of firing into an occupied vehicle Monday night in Central Bakersfield, according to Bakersfield police.

Police said Aaron Elwell, 20, was arrested Wednesday morning for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.

Elwell is accused of opening fire into a vehicle Monday, Sept. 20 just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Brundage Lane. Police said no one inside the vehicle was injured in the shooting.

A Kern County inmate database shows Elwell is due in court Friday.