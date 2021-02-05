20 pounds of methamphetamine seized, 2 people arrested, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested and 20 pounds of methamphetamine seized in a Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigation that ended Thursday.

Gessell Hernandez, 22, of San Bernardino, and Jonathan Perez-Garcia, 26, of Reseda, were arrested after authorities determined they were trafficking large amounts of meth, according to sheriff’s officials. They were taken into custody on Panama Lane in the area of Colony Street.



The meth seized has an estimated street value of $385,520, officials said.