20 pounds of methamphetamine seized, 2 people arrested, KCSO says

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested and 20 pounds of methamphetamine seized in a Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigation that ended Thursday.

Gessell Hernandez, 22, of San Bernardino, and Jonathan Perez-Garcia, 26, of Reseda, were arrested after authorities determined they were trafficking large amounts of meth, according to sheriff’s officials. They were taken into custody on Panama Lane in the area of Colony Street.
 
The meth seized has an estimated street value of $385,520, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News