2 wounded in Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting at a park that wounded two men Saturday night in Wasco.

Deputies and emergency crews were called to the area of Broadway and 15th streets at around 8:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Two men were found suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds at Southgate Park on 15th Street, KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague said. They were taken to Kern Medical where they were listed as stable.

Ollague said they are looking for two suspects were described to be as men in their early 20s, wearing blue bandanas and they fled in a black older model Buick. The vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on 15th Street.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.