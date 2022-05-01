BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been wounded in a shooting late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield, the police department said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Panorama Park at Panorama Drive and River Boulevard at around 11 p.m.

Bakersfield police said one person suffered major injuries and another suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

No arrests have been made and descriptions of possible suspects were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.