2 wounded in shooting during car rally at southwest Bakersfield shopping center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said two men were wounded, one of them critically, Saturday night during a car rally on White Lane.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of White Lane for a victim of a shooting and found a man with a severe gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and was listed as critical, officials said.

A second man arrived at a hospital suffering from a minor gunshot wound, was treated and later released.

According to police, a large crowd had gathered at the shopping center for a “car rally” when a fight broke out between some attendees. During the fight, witnesses told police two men fired multiple shots.

The shopping center is the same location where Bakersfield police were also called about a shooting at a similar event in August 2021. Two men were also shot and wounded during what was called a street racing gathering.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.