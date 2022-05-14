BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are looking for suspects in an overnight shooting that left two young people wounded in East Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to the 2100 block of Monterey Street just after midnight Saturday for a report of shots fired in the area. Investigators found evidence of a shooting that happened there near where a large party was taking place.

KCSO said two people, only described as juveniles, arrived at Kern Medical for treatment of what appeared like non-life threatening wounds.

It was not clear what led up to the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.