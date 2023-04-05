BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two gang members are in custody after the Kern County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence and seized firearms and ammunition, the sheriff’s office said.

According to KCSO, the search warrant was executed just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. KCSO deputies and officials with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area helped in serving the warrant in the 1800 block of D Street in Wasco.

During their search, deputies say they found a a loaded black, semi-automatic 9mm pistol with a scratched off serial number, also known as a “ghost gun,” along with a high-capacity magazine inside the home.

Officials arrested two alleged Wasco gang members aged 21 and 25 years old.

The 25-year-old man is a convicted felon and was booked into the Kern County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of an undetected firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and willful cruelty of a child, the release said.

The 21-year-old man was booked into the Kern County Jail for an outstanding felony warrant from a separate investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.