BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted on suspicion of stealing clothes at an Old Navy on Rosedale Highway.

The thefts happened in early February, police said. One thief is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, medium build and has a beard and the other is white, in his late teens or early 20s with a heavy build.

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call Detective Antonio Corozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.