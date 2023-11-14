BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking to identify two suspects who allegedly stole a Hyundai Elantra from a residence in southwest Bakersfield, according to the department.

The alleged theft happened on Nov. 2 in the 11200 block of Harris Road, just east of Buena Vista Road at approximately 7:08 p.m. Police said the suspects were photographed by red light cameras driving the stolen 2017 Hyundai through the intersection of Old River Road and Ming Avenue.

According to officials the vehicle has since been recovered.

The suspects are described as:

Hispanic or white man in his late to early twenties who has dark hair and was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt. Hispanic or white person last seen wearing a dark colored shirt.



Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Video in the player above shows a past Hyundai theft prevention event.